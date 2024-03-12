Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.27 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $143.27 million and $32.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.