VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Down 68.2% in February

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the February 14th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VCI Global Price Performance

Shares of VCI Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 120,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,031. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCIG. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VCI Global in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VCI Global in the second quarter worth $101,000.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

