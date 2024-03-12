Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and Vapotherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.17 billion N/A $157.62 million €0.59 ($0.65) 48.39 Vapotherm $67.60 million 0.12 -$58.19 million ($9.90) -0.13

Analyst Recommendations

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stevanato Group and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vapotherm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 13.43% 14.31% 8.18% Vapotherm -84.74% N/A -65.84%

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

