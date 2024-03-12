Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,706. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.