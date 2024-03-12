Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.66. 2,889,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,251. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $476.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

