Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,596 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,970,000.

VB stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,801. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.48.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

