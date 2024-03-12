Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.09. 415,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

