Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

