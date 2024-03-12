Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Scarborough Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. 5,288,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,197,810. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

