Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 701.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. 265,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

