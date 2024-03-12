Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,934,000 after purchasing an additional 192,408 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $180.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.69.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

