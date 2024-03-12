VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $313.40. The stock had a trading volume of 210,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day moving average is $317.39. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $246.04 and a 52-week high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

