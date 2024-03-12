Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VLYPP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. 3,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,540. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

