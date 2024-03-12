Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.