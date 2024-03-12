Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $285.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $224.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day moving average is $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $3,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $4,074,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 216,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

