Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MTN opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,722,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

