USA Financial Formulas Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 878 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,810,132. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,962. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

