USA Financial Formulas Purchases 673 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. 3,266,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

