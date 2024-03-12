USA Financial Formulas Purchases 437 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EME traded up $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.99. 103,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $330.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

