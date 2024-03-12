USA Financial Formulas Lowers Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

