USA Financial Formulas Invests $101,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.
Spectrum Brands Price Performance
Shares of SPB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.83. 33,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on SPB
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.