USA Financial Formulas Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12,325.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.96. 74,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

