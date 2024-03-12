USA Financial Formulas Has $128,000 Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Copa were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Copa by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copa by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CPA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.15. 41,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.92. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

