USA Financial Formulas Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.59 and a 200-day moving average of $205.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

