USA Financial Formulas Buys Shares of 3,214 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,703,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,245. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

