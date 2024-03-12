USA Financial Formulas Acquires 1,033 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12,912.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.82.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

