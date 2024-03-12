USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $22.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,596,898 shares of company stock worth $88,767,418.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,016 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.05%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

