Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

OLED opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.57. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

