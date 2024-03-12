Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average is $168.57. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $194.84.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

