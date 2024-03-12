Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 29th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,176 shares in the company, valued at $515,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $157,046. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

