Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 29th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $280.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $31,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,176 shares in the company, valued at $515,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $157,046. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

