United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2,697.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $35,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock worth $7,162,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

