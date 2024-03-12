United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

UNFI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $707.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.58. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

