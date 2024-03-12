United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 96,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

