United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 741.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,771 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. 26,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.