United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 4.6%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 1,782,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,031,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

