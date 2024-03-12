Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,379,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063,422 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,648,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

