Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

UBER traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. 6,752,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,756,271. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

