Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

