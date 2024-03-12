Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,429,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,627,264,000 after buying an additional 15,766,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
UBER stock opened at $77.48 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
See Also
