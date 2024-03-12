U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 39,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,658. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $96,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.