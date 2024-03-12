Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. 31,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 296,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,357,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

