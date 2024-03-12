Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Down 4%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 185,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 255,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

