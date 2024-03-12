Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,992. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

