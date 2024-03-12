Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.87. 4,797,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. The stock has a market cap of $605.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

