Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,451,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.29. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

