Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $8.63 on Tuesday, hitting $279.65. 1,456,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,036. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,198,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,198,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,551,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

