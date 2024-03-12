Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 413,869 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 35,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 21,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,983,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,237,033. The company has a market capitalization of $169.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

