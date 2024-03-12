Tucker Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.02. 3,689,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,645. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.39.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

