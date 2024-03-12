Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,051 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $254.79. 421,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,993. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.